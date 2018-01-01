Titans' Derrick Henry: Posts 66-yard receiving touchdown in win
Henry rushed 28 times for 51 yards and brought in one of two targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.
Henry drew the start for DeMarco Murray (knee) and logged a career-high amount of carries, but the sledding on the ground was decidedly rough versus a stingy Jaguars front. The second-year back gained 13 of his yards on one carry, so he averaged a minuscule 1.4 yards on his other 27 totes. However, Henry made up for the underwhelming rushing effort with a spectacular 66-yard receiving touchdown on a second-quarter screen pass that opened the scoring on the afternoon. If Murray is unable to make significant progress over the next few days, Henry could find himself helming the Titans' backfield once again in an AFC road wild-card showdown next Saturday afternoon against the Chiefs.
