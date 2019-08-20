Titans' Derrick Henry: Practices again Tuesday

Henry (calf) participated in Tuesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This is the second straight day Henry managed to practice after his lengthy absence with a left calf strain. It's unclear whether Henry upped his participation by much Tuesday, as videos showed the tailback just participating in indivudual drills, but it's still a good sign for Henry as he makes his way back to 100 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories