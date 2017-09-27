Titans' Derrick Henry: Practices without limitation

Henry (thigh) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

This confirms the belief that Henry merely bruised his thigh in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle. He was able to rejoin the contest and finished with 64 yards on 14 touches (one catch). With DeMarco Murray (hamstring) also a full practice participant in the wake of a big Week 3 outing, Henry figures to operate as the clear backup Sunday in Houston.