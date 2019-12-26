Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Practicing fully

Henry (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

With that, Henry, who sat out Week 16's loss to New Orleans -- is poised to return to action Sunday against the Texans. If the Titans win their regular-season finale, they'll advance to the playoffs, so Henry -- who's hoping a week off will do him some good -- figures to see as much work as he can handle in Week 17.

