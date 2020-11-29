Henry carried the ball 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in Week 12 against the Colts. He added two receptions for seven yards.

Henry sliced through the Colts' run defense for the entire game, ripping off eight runs of ten or more yards. He also notched his fourth multi-touchdown effort of the campaign, logging rushing scores of 12, 11 and one yards. Henry continues to blend tremendous volume -- he's topped 20 carries in five of his last seven contests -- with efficiency and has remained one of the consistent producers at the position as a result. He'll draw a matchup against the Browns in Week 13.