Titans' Derrick Henry: Pummels way to big game
Henry carried the ball 33 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants. He caught one pass for zero yards.
Henry set a new career-high for carries in a game and combined that with impressive efficiency to provide another strong fantasy performance. His touches have been on the rise in four consecutive weeks, as the Titans' offensive gameplan has emphasized controlling the ball and the clock. That suits Henry's style of running and should mean he remains featured over Dion Lewis, giving him the chance to end the season strong. Notably, Henry has also done more with his opportunities of late, averaging four or more yards per carry in six of his past seven games.
