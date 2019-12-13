Titans' Derrick Henry: Questionable after missing practice

Henry (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after not practicing in any capacity this week, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Normally a full week with no practice would set the stage for an inactive status on game day. However, Henry who has been getting conditioning work on the treadmill, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, noted Thursday that he'll be ready to go "when Sunday comes," per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. While the running back's comments in recent days suggest that he plans to tough things out against Houston, those considering Henry in Week 15 fantasy lineups are strongly urged to verify his status in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.