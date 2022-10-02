Henry carried the ball 22 times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts. He added three receptions for 33 yards.

Henry had a tremendous first half, posting 99 rushing yards on 14 carries. The highlight came on a 19-yard rushing touchdown, but he also chipped in three carries that went for more than 10 yards. While his production slowed in the second half, Henry topped 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Notably, he also has eight receptions combined across his last two games.