Titans' Derrick Henry: Rare receiving score
Henry carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Panthers. He also added three receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown through the air.
Henry drew his lowest number of carries for the season, however, that didn't stop him from producing. He struggled to break free from the Panthers' run defense in the first half -- his longest rush went for three yards -- but he managed a bit more production on the ground after halftime with an eight-yard rushing score and another scamper for 12 yards. More notably, Henry turned in a rare contribution in the passing game, hauling in a 23-yard screen pass for another touchdown. Though Tennessee's offense is far from spectacular, Henry will continue to play a major role in any success they experience.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...