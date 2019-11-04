Titans' Derrick Henry: Rare receiving score

Henry carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Panthers. He also added three receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Henry drew his lowest number of carries for the season, however, that didn't stop him from producing. He struggled to break free from the Panthers' run defense in the first half -- his longest rush went for three yards -- but he managed a bit more production on the ground after halftime with an eight-yard rushing score and another scamper for 12 yards. More notably, Henry turned in a rare contribution in the passing game, hauling in a 23-yard screen pass for another touchdown. Though Tennessee's offense is far from spectacular, Henry will continue to play a major role in any success they experience.