Henry carried the ball 34 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

With yet another massive performance against Houston, Henry became the eighth back in history to run for 2,000 yards in a season, with his 2,027 settling in as the fifth-highest mark ever. He also locked up his second straight rushing title in the process, and set a new career high with 17 rushing TDs. Henry will remain the key to the Titans' offense as they prepare to host the Ravens next Sunday in the wild-card round.