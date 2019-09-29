Titans' Derrick Henry: Reaches century mark
Henry carried the ball 27 times for 100 yards in Week 4 against Atlanta. He also added one reception for eight yards.
While not particularly efficient, Henry received 27 of the team's 34 carries to enjoy a productive day. Most of his volume came in the second half, when he picked up 18 carries and 71 yards. While still not heavily involved in the passing game, Henry has earned at least 15 carries in all four of the Titans' games this season. That has allowed him to turn in consistent fantasy performances and is one of the more reliable -- if unspectacular -- options at the position as a result. However, he'll draw a tough matchup in Week 5 against Buffalo.
