Titans' Derrick Henry: Ready for outside zone
Henry said the new Tennessee offense is built around outside-zone running plays, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Henry isn't doing much more than stating the obvious, considering Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has spent most of his career working under Kyle Shanahan. Schemes with an emphasis on outside zone are best known for maximizing the talents of physically underwhelming running backs along the lines of Alfred Morris, Arian Foster or Mike Anderson, but there's nothing to say a freak athlete like Henry can't also find success. The presence of Dion Lewis is a bigger concern than scheme fit, as it's hard to imagine Henry approaching 20 touches per game unless his new teammate suffers an injury. The Titans have given every indication that they envision both backs handling major roles.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to share time in backfield•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets new backfield partner•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to head backfield in 2018•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another leading role on tap•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to start divisional-round matchup•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high rushing total in playoff debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...