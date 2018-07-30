Titans' Derrick Henry: Ready for outside zone

Henry said the new Tennessee offense is built around outside-zone running plays, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Henry isn't doing much more than stating the obvious, considering Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has spent most of his career working under Kyle Shanahan. Schemes with an emphasis on outside zone are best known for maximizing the talents of physically underwhelming running backs along the lines of Alfred Morris, Arian Foster or Mike Anderson, but there's nothing to say a freak athlete like Henry can't also find success. The presence of Dion Lewis is a bigger concern than scheme fit, as it's hard to imagine Henry approaching 20 touches per game unless his new teammate suffers an injury. The Titans have given every indication that they envision both backs handling major roles.