Titans' Derrick Henry: Ready to roll Sunday
Henry (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
In advance of each of the past four contests, the Titans have imposed some limitations on Henry's practice reps. This week, he followed an LP/DNP/FP regimen, leaving him free to take on a New Orleans defense that has allowed just 101 yards from scrimmage per game and 10 touchdowns to running backs in 14 outings this season.
