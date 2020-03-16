Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Receives non-exclusive tag

The Titans applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Henry.

As a result, the running back can receive offers from other teams, which the Titans would have then have the opportunity to match. In a scenario in which Tennessee declines to match, the Titans would be due two first-round draft picks. With that in mind, both John Glennon of The Athletic and Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site deem it unlikely that another team will extend Henry an offer.

