Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Reps capped at practice

Henry was limited at practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry is coming off back-to-back big games during which he racked up 45 touches, so his limitations to begin Week 13 might be for maintenance purposes more than anything. If Henry upgrades to full participation Thursday, there will be little reason to worry about his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories