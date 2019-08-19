Titans' Derrick Henry: Returns to practice

Henry (calf) returned to practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Henry took part in the individual portion of Monday's practice and we'll assume that he'll continue to up his participation as the week rolls along, in the absence of any setbacks. Henry will look to build of last season's strong finish, and assuming his health, the physical back will head the Titans' ground attack in 2019, with Dion Lewis slated to reprise his role as the team's top change-of-pace option

