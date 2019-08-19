Titans' Derrick Henry: Returns to practice
Henry (calf) returned to practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, Henry took part in the individual portion of Monday's practice and we'll assume that he'll continue to up his participation as the week rolls along, in the absence of any setbacks. Henry will look to build of last season's strong finish, and assuming his health, the physical back will head the Titans' ground attack in 2019, with Dion Lewis slated to reprise his role as the team's top change-of-pace option
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...