Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs angry following fumble
Henry ran for 75 yards and fumbled once on 16 carries, while hauling in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-23 win against the Buccaneers.
Just two of Henry's six first-half runs yielded positive yardage, but following his lost fumble on Tennessee's opening drive of the second half, he peeled off an 18-yard run on his very next carry and later in the contest added a 15-yard scamper on Tennessee's go-ahead drive. His pass-catching upside remains low with zero touchdowns and 53 total receiving yards since Week 1, but his 18.9 carries-per-game average and six total touchdowns retain him as a viable running back option. In Week 9, Henry and the Titans' ground attack will be going up against a Panthers defense that only allowed one rusher to exceed 70 yards against them between Weeks 4 and 7.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...