Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs angry following fumble

Henry ran for 75 yards and fumbled once on 16 carries, while hauling in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-23 win against the Buccaneers.

Just two of Henry's six first-half runs yielded positive yardage, but following his lost fumble on Tennessee's opening drive of the second half, he peeled off an 18-yard run on his very next carry and later in the contest added a 15-yard scamper on Tennessee's go-ahead drive. His pass-catching upside remains low with zero touchdowns and 53 total receiving yards since Week 1, but his 18.9 carries-per-game average and six total touchdowns retain him as a viable running back option. In Week 9, Henry and the Titans' ground attack will be going up against a Panthers defense that only allowed one rusher to exceed 70 yards against them between Weeks 4 and 7.