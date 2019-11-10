Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs over Chiefs in upset
Henry ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries during Sunday's 35-32 win over Kansas City. He added three yards on two catches.
Henry gave the Titans the lead midway through the third quarter, cutting through the Kansas City defense and going the distance for a 68-yard touchdown run. Later, in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs hanging on to a two-score lead, Henry barreled ahead for a one-yard score to bring the Titans to within striking distance. The insertion of Ryan Tannehill has the Titans 3-1 over the last four games and Henry has the same 416 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in four games with Tannehill starting that he had in Marcus Mariota's six starts. Next up after the bye, Henry will be tested against a Jacksonville defense that held him to 44 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Week 3.
