Henry carried the ball 26 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14 against the Jaguars. He added two receptions for seven yards.

Henry bounced back from one of his worst performances of the season in Week 13 by topping 200 rushing yards for the second time on the campaign. He ripped off three rushes of more than 20 yards, including his longest of the day which went for 47 yards as well as a 36-yard touchdown. Henry also found the end zone from one yard away midway through the third quarter. He should be in line to continue his big close to the season, drawing matchups against Detroit, Green Bay and Houston.