Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs over Patriots

Henry carried the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown in the team's Wild-Card Round win over New England. He added one reception for 22 yards.

Henry was the dominant force behind the Titans' upset win, accounting for 204 total yards. He had a number of long rushes, but was particularly dominant on the team's final drive before halftime, ripping off runs of 29, 11 and nine yards while also recording his lone reception. He capped off that drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to give the Titans a lead that they would never relinquish. Henry will look to continue his impressive form at Baltimore in the second round of the playoffs.