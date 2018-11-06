Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores in second straight game
Henry rushed six times for 27 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for five yards in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
Henry opened Tennessee's scoring by leaping in from one yard out in the second quarter. That gave Henry a touchdown in back-to-back games after starting the season with none through his first six outings. Unlike that stretch, Henry was actually efficient when handed the ball Monday, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with a long of 13, but his struggles to date allowed teammate Dion Lewis to assume the bulk of the Titans' backfield duties, finishing with 122 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 23 touches (19 carries).
