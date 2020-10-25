Henry carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Steelers. He also added two receptions for -3 yards.

Henry was bottled up for large portions of the game by the stingy Steelers' run defense. Even so, he managed to break free for big yardage on a few carries, including gains of 17 and nine yards in the fourth quarter. Most importantly, he also found the end zone for the four consecutive game and now has seven on the campaign. Henry will draw a more manageable matchup against the Bengals in Week 8 with the chance to top 100 yards on the ground once again.