Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores late 75-yard touchdown
Henry rushed 11 times for 109 yards and a touchdown while failing to draw a target in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.
Henry had the ball poked out at the nine-yard line at the end of a 24-yard run, but that fumble luckily went out of bounds and allowed Tennessee to retain possession on the way to a Marcus Mariota rushing touchdown. The 2016 second-rounder set up another touchdown late in the third quarter by converting a key 4th-and-1 deep in Houston territory. His final contribution was Henry's biggest, as he broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in the final minute with his team needing just a first down to seal it. Fellow running back DeMarco Murray also ran well with 66 yards on 11 carries, so expect the two to continue seeing a near-even split on the ground moving forward.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Stuck behind Murray•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Churns out 79 rushing yards in win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Team-high rushing total in loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Watches Murray score three short touchdowns•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds paydirt in Week 9 win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited to 24 yards•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...