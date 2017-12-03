Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores late 75-yard touchdown

Henry rushed 11 times for 109 yards and a touchdown while failing to draw a target in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.

Henry had the ball poked out at the nine-yard line at the end of a 24-yard run, but that fumble luckily went out of bounds and allowed Tennessee to retain possession on the way to a Marcus Mariota rushing touchdown. The 2016 second-rounder set up another touchdown late in the third quarter by converting a key 4th-and-1 deep in Houston territory. His final contribution was Henry's biggest, as he broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in the final minute with his team needing just a first down to seal it. Fellow running back DeMarco Murray also ran well with 66 yards on 11 carries, so expect the two to continue seeing a near-even split on the ground moving forward.