Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores twice against Carolina
Henry rushed 16 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns while catching 3-of-4 targets for 17 yards during Saturday's win over the Panthers in Week 2 of preseason.
In addition to scoring twice, Henry was tackled inside the 1-yard line on another drive that ended with a Delanie Walker receiving score. He averaged just 2.2 yards per carry, but still saw an impressive workload in his half of action and found pay dirt on runs of 17 yards and one yard. This performance shows that Tennessee won't be afraid to lean heavily on the second-year player out of Alabama if DeMarco Murray goes down.
