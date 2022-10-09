Henry rushed the ball 28 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders. He added two receptions for 30 yards.

As usual, Henry was the driving force behind the Tennessee offense, accounting for two of the team's three touchdowns. Both came on one-yard rushes, but he also had two carries that went for more than 10 yards while adding in a 24-yard reception. Henry now has three consecutive games with over 100 total yards and at least one touchdown -- already putting him in midseason form.