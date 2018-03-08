Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to head backfield in 2018

With news that the Titans will release DeMarco Murray, Henry is in line to head the Titans' backfield in 2018.

Henry now tops a running back depth chart that also includes David Fluellen and Khalfani Muhammad, with the Titans likely to add further depth at the position in free agency and/or the draft. With Murray no longer around to contend with, Henry -- health permitting -- should easily eclipse the 176 carries (for 744 yards) that he logged in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, the 2016 second-rounder should have no problem handling the added workload in store. With the increased opportunity now at hand, Henry's fantasy prospects are clearly on the rise in advance of the coming NFL season.