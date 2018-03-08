Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to head backfield in 2018
With news that the Titans will release DeMarco Murray, Henry is in line to head the Titans' backfield in 2018.
Henry now tops a running back depth chart that also includes David Fluellen and Khalfani Muhammad, with the Titans likely to add further depth at the position in free agency and/or the draft. With Murray no longer around to contend with, Henry -- health permitting -- should easily eclipse the 176 carries (for 744 yards) that he logged in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, the 2016 second-rounder should have no problem handling the added workload in store. With the increased opportunity now at hand, Henry's fantasy prospects are clearly on the rise in advance of the coming NFL season.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another leading role on tap•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to start divisional-round matchup•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high rushing total in playoff debut•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another start on tap•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Posts 66-yard receiving touchdown in win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Opportunity knocks in Week 17•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...