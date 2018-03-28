Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to share time in backfield

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson confirmed Wednesday that Henry and Dion Lewis will split playing time, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "In my mind, we've got a big running back. We've got a big first- and second-down back," Vrabel said of Henry. "Dion provides a different body type, a different playing style. So how the two will complement each other, I'm not really sure. But I know that one's got a certain skill set and another body type and one is a little smaller, probably a little quicker, and has a different running style."

There was some thought Henry would handle a bell-cow role after DeMarco Murray was released in early March, but the Titans then acted quickly to sign Lewis, who profiles as an ideal complement for the 240-pound Heisman Trophy winner. The former Patriot is a skilled pass catcher and elusive open-field runner, whereas Henry relies on strength, vision and straight-line speed to successfully work between the tackles. Lewis should dominate passing downs and mix in on early downs, with Henry getting a larger share of the carries and the vast majority of short-yardage/goal-line work. It also won't be a huge surprise if Henry gets a shot at a three-down role at some point during the upcoming season, considering Lewis played nine or fewer games each year from 2012 to 2016. The idea of a post-Murray breakout is still alive and well for Henry.