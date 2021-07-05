Henry should have a strong offensive line blocking for him this season, Ben Arthur of The Nashville Tennessean reports.

Henry typically has run behind impressive O-lines in Tennessee, but the unit wasn't quite up to its usual standard last season, as LT Taylor Lewan suffered an ACL tear in October and first-round pick Isaiah Wilson played just four snaps. The Titans have since parted ways with Wilson and starting right tackle Dennis Kelly, but they acquired two potential replacements in veteran Kendall Lamm and rookie second-round pick Dillon Radunz. With Lewan on track for Week 1 and WR Julio Jones giving the receiving corps a boost, Henry could end up playing in the most talented offense of his pro career.