Titans' Derrick Henry: Should be fine for Week 4
Titans coach Mike Mularkey expects Henry (thigh) to be ready for Week 4 in Houston, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Henry played with a bruised thigh in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle, taking 13 carries for 54 yards and adding one catch for 10 yards. He was out-snapped 48 to 30 by DeMarco Murray, who had 14 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. While Henry's thigh doesn't seem like a major concern, Murray's ability to rapidly overcome his own hamstring injury could limit the Heisman winner to a complementary role in the coming weeks.
