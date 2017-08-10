Titans' Derrick Henry: Shrugs off minor tweak in practice

After briefly dealing with an apparent ankle or foot tweak Thursday, Henry was able resume practice at full speed, the Tennessean reports.

Afterward, coach Mike Mularkey said that Henry was okay, which is good news with the Titans' top back DeMarco Murray still nursing a hamstring injury. Though Henry's path to abundant regular season carries is blocked by Murray, the bruising second-year runner should see enough touches to merit lineup consideration in deeper formats. Moreover, in the event that an injury to Murray presents Henry with a starting opportunity at any point, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder would vault up our rankings.