Titans' Derrick Henry: Signs franchise tender
Henry signed his franchise-tag tender Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Henry's decision to sign the tender hints at confidence in working out a multi-year contract before the July 15 deadline, though Titans general manager Jon Robinson suggested Wednesday that the two parties will wait until summer to hammer out details. Any concern about a holdout can probably be put to rest, as there's no advantage to signing the tender if Henry would consider missing games in the absence of a long-term deal. Players that opted for the holdout route in past seasons declined to sign their franchise tenders, thus avoiding any fines for missing practices and other team activities.
