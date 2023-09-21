Henry (toe), who was limited Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The downgrade in Henry's participation level Thursday makes the running back's status worth monitoring closely as Sunday's game against the Browns approaches. It's possible that Henry's absence was maintenance-related rather than indicative of a setback, but either way Friday's injury report should provide added clarity with regard to his Week 3 status. If Henry is limited at all this weekend, Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut would be next up for added touches in the Titans' backfield.