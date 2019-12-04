Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Sits out practice Wednesday

Henry (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

We'll have to see if the Titans were simply managing Henry's practice reps to start the week, or if his hamstring issue (that limited him in practice last Wednesday and Thursday) is something that might impact his Week 14 status. A return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday would no doubt ease the concerns of those who've been rolling with Tennessee's top back, who's been on a tear of late.

