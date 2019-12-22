Titans' Derrick Henry: Sitting Sunday, likely back in Week 17

Henry (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Henry out, Dion Lewis is expected to head the Titans' Week 16 rushing attack, with Khari Blasingame and Dalyn Dawkins on hand to work in complementary roles. Fortunately for the Titans, Henry's absence isn't expected to extend beyond Sunday, as the team anticipates having their top back available for a crucial matchup with the Texans in Week 17, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.