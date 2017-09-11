Titans' Derrick Henry: Six carries in Week 1
Henry rushed six times for 25 yards, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's opener against Oakland.
Tennessee never led in this one, so the running game didn't get many opportunities. Starting running back DeMarco Murray averaged 3.7 yards on his 12 carries, so Henry was actually better on a per-carry basis with an average of 4.2 yards. As long as Murray stays healthy, the second-year power back out of Alabama will be more of a complementary piece.
