Titans' Derrick Henry: Skipping third preseason contest

Henry (calf) is not among the group of running backs warming up ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup with the Steelers, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Henry appears to be making progress in his return from a calf injury, but the Titans are playing it safe with their starting running back and holding him out once again. He's back to practicing, so Henry's Week 1 status doesn't look to be in doubt at this point.