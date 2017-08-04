Titans' Derrick Henry: Standing out at camp

Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said Henry has looked "phenomenal" at training camp, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

With DeMarco Murray sidelined by a minor hamstring injury, Henry has dominated first-team work the past couple practices, making a strong impression with his improved pass-catching skills in addition to his running ability. The former Heisman winner started to take a bigger chunk out of Murray's workload late last season -- especially near the goal line -- and it seems the young behemoth is poised for an even larger share in his sophomore campaign. Already a top-notch handcuff, Henry could also prove useful even if Murray stays healthy. The 23-year-old has long-term aspirations of becoming a three-down workhorse, with his receiving skills proving to be far better than what was expected at the time he was drafted.