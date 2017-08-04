Titans' Derrick Henry: Standing out at camp

Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said Henry has looked "phenomenal" at training camp, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

With DeMarco Murray sidelined by a minor hamstring injury, Henry has dominated first-team work the past couple practices, making a strong impression with his improved pass-catching skills in addition to his running ability. The former Heisman winner started to take a bigger chunk out of Murray's workload late last season -- especially near the goal line -- and it seems the young behemoth is poised for an even larger share in his sophomore campaign. Already a top-notch handcuff, Henry could also prove useful even if Murray stays healthy. The 23-year-old has long-term aspirations of becoming a three-down workhorse, with his receiving skills proving to be far better than what was expected at the time he was drafted.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories