Titans' Derrick Henry: Still can't find end zone

Henry rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills. He was targeted once, but did not record a catch.

Henry broke off his longest run of the season, rushing off right tackle for 14 yards early in the second quarter. Despite leading the team in ground yardarge and posting an improved 5.1 yards per rush, Henry has still yet to find the end zone this season. To make matters worse, he touched the ball 12 times in comparison to Dion Lewis' 15. While Henry's efficiency was improved, he has not surpassed 56 rushing yards in a game this season and doesn't have a lot of upside as a member of the low-powered Titans' offense.