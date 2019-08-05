Titans' Derrick Henry: Still sitting out practice

Henry (calf) remained sidelined at practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry kicked off training camp by straining his calf, which was accompanied by a recovery timetable of about two weeks. The Titans' first preseason game takes place Thursday, so the running back seems poised to stay of the calf until the team reconvenes this weekend. No matter how long he remains off the practice field, there's little reason to worry about his availability for the regular season with Week 1 a little more than a month in the future.

