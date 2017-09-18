Titans' Derrick Henry: Still viewed as backup
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he still views DeMarco Murray (hamstring) as the clear starter and Henry as the clear backup, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Henry made his case with a 14-92-1 rushing line in Sunday's 37-16 win over Jacksonville, taking advantage of Murray's absence in the second half after the veteran aggravated the hamstring injury that bothered him throughout August. Regardless of how Mularkey views the situation when everyone's healthy, Henry will be the favorite to lead the team in carries if Murray is absent or limited for a Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. Given the presence of a capable backup and the fact the injury has lingered this long, the Titans may already be giving some thought to holding Murray out for a game or two.
