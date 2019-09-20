Titans' Derrick Henry: Stonewalled in loss
Henry rushed 17 times for 44 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Titans' 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday.
The Jaguars defense was ready for Henry after he eviscerated them for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 14 Thursday night matchup last season. Henry could only manage a long run of 11 yards this time around, although his one-yard push into the end zone early in the fourth quarter salvaged his fantasy line to an extent. Henry has a rushing score in each of his first three games and will look to bounce back yardage-wise in a Week 4 road battle against the Falcons a week from Sunday.
