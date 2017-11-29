Titans' Derrick Henry: Stuck behind Murray
Henry is unlikely to supplant DeMarco Murray atop the depth chart this season, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Henry has been far more productive than his veteran teammate on the ground, gaining 520 yards on 114 carries (4.6 average) while Murray has managed just 452 yards on 129 totes (3.5 average). Although a changing of the guard could be in order during the offseason, Murray's solid work as a receiver and pass protector figures to keep him on the field so long as he stays healthy this year. Sunday's matchup with Houston could favor Murray in the early going, as the Texans have struggled to defend the pass (7.9 YPA) but mostly been solid against the run (3.8 YPC). Of course, the Titans are comfortably favored to get the win, and Henry's been the back of choice when the team needs to eat clock in the fourth quarter.
