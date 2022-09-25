Henry rushed the ball 20 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders. He added five receptions on six targets for 58 yards.

Henry did the majority of his damage early, as he tallied 106 total yards prior to halftime and also plunged in for a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Though he was bottled up in the second half, Henry's performance was encouraging as he topped 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Perhaps most notable of all was Henry's involvement as a receiver, a skill he showcased early in the 2021 season prior to going down with a foot injury. After a slow start to the campaign, Henry appears to be back on track heading into a Week 4 showdown at the Colts.