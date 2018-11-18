Titans' Derrick Henry: Tallies 46 rushing yards
Henry carried the ball nine times for 46 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts. He was not targeted in the passing game.
The Titans fell behind early in this game, limiting Henry's potential to make an impact. Over half of his yards came on the final drive of the game, after the final outcome was clearly decided. Though Henry has shown a nose for the end zone -- he has four touchdowns on the season -- his lack of involvement in the passing game makes him a highly volatile option on a weekly basis due to his dependence on game script and goal-line opportunity.
