Titans' Derrick Henry: Team-high rushing total in loss

Henry rushed seven times for 32 yards in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers.

Henry saw one less carry than backfield mate DeMarco Murray, but his total rushing touches were still his lowest since Week 5. The second-year tailback did average well north of 4.0 yards per tote for the second consecutive game, but he simply isn't getting enough opportunities to churn out significant fantasy production. Henry showed what he was capable of with volume that represented a full workload when he carried a season-high 19 times for 131 yards against the Colts back in Week 6, but he hasn't seen more than 13 totes in any subsequent contest. He'll look to up his numbers when he faces off with the suspect Indianapolis defense again in Week 12.