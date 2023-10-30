Henry was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Previously, Henry had some practice limitations Week 3 due to a combination of a toe issue and rest, but he was able to put it behind him and play. With three days to prepare for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, the Titans may be scaling back his reps to keep him as fresh as possible for Week 9 action. Still, Henry's status will need to be monitored to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out this week.