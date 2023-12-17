Henry rushed the ball 16 times for nine yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans. He added four receptions on four targets for one yard.

Henry saw plenty of opportunity -- he earned at least 20 touches for the fourth time in his last eight games -- but that was the end of the good news. He had neither a rush attempt nor a reception of more than six yards, leaving him with his lowest yardage total of the season. Henry should have a chance to bounceback in Week 16 against a Seahawks defense that has been susceptible to opposing rushing attacks this season.