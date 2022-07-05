With D'Onta Foreman having signed with the Panthers, Hassan Haskins and Dontrell Hilliard are in line to compete for RB touches behind Henry, who remains the Titans' clear-cut top back, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

When healthy, Henry -- who was limited to eight regular season games in 2021 -- is destined to see the bulk of Tennessee's carries, a context that probably won't lead to regular volume for his backups. That said, if the Titans are inclined to lessen his workload at all, or if the 28-year-old (who has indicated that he's past his right foot issue) misses time for any reason, Henry's understudies would see an uptick in fantasy value. Unless the team adds another back in advance of Week 1, Haskins (a 2022 fourth-rounder) has a chance to be the next man up, though Hilliard -- who held his own last season while Henry was out -- could factor in as well. Also currently in the team's backfield mix looking to secure depth roles are Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and Julius Chestnut.