Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops 100 total yards
Henry rushed the ball 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Chargers. He also added one reception for 18 yards.
Henry didn't break free from the Chargers defense regularly, with his longest run of the game picking up just 12 yards. However, he amassed 20 carries for the third time in his last four games, providing him with volume to cover up his lack of efficiency. His most impactful run came late in the fourth quarter, when he scored on an 11-yard run for what turned out to be the game-winning score. It's clear that Henry will remain an integral part of the Titans' offense with Ryan Tannehill under center, though his lack of involvement in the passing game will cap his potential upside. In addition, Henry will draw a tough matchup against the Buccaneers' stout run defense in Week 8.
