Henry rushed the ball 30 times for 109 yards in Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception for 19 yards.

As expected, Henry was the focal point of the Tennessee offense, and he tallied his highest carry total since Week 8. He wasn't particularly efficient, but he helped the Titans maintain a lead for the majority of the game. Henry also topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive contest, which brought his yardage total on the campaign to 1,538. Also important for fantasy purposes, Henry racked up a career-high 33 receptions across 16 games. He'll return to Tennessee in 2023 and is likely to remain the driving force behind the offense.